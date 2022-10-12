Ex-Nigeria captain Jay-Jay Okocha says the Super Eagles are benefitting from Alex Iwobi’s development at Everton.

Iwobi in fine form at Everton

Okocha lauds his displays

Says Nigeria are biggest winners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria football icon has sung the praises of the 26-year-old in the wake of his superlative performances at Premier League outfit Everton. He says that has rubbed off positively on the three-time African champions in their recent international outings. He went a step further saying his nephew has a big future in Jose Peseiro’s squad.

WHAT DID OKOCHA SAY? The former Bolton Wanderers skipper told the Everton website: “Definitely [he has a big future for Nigeria]. He has taken on the baton and he’s running with it! Unfortunately, we’re not going to be at the World Cup but Alex has made a great impact and he’s improved the team. We love him playing for the Super Eagles.

"The future looks bright because of players like him now, bringing back their experiences from Europe home to Nigeria. That is what we want. We have to thank Everton for Alex’s development. I think all his improvement and all his good work here, we are benefiting from as Nigerians. I would say thank you to Everton."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barring any fitness issues, Iwobi is expected to be invited for Nigeria’s international friendlies against Costa Rica and Portugal later this month as the West Africans continue to gel ahead of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches.

DID YOU KNOW? Iwobi was born in Lagos before moving to England at the age of four, following a brief stay in Turkey, and grew up in Newham, London.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? He will hope to keep his starting role in Frank Lampard’s squad when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.