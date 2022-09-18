Iwobi assists as Everton beat West Ham United to end poor Premier League run

Alex Iwobi supplied an assist as Everton beat West Ham United 1-0 to earn their first victory of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

WHAT HAPPENED? Frank Lampard’s men picked up their first win of the 2022-23 campaign after strolling past the Hammers on Sunday. After a goalless first half at Goodison Park, the Nigeria international set up Neal Maupay, who turned and unleashed a snapshot that rifled into the bottom corner of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski's net. Despite a late attacking surge by David Moyes’ men, Everton stayed firm to secure all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since May 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti, with one of those shutouts also coming against the Hammers. Iwobi and Idrissa Gueye put up exceptional performances to help the Toffees steer clear from the relegation zone.

ALL EYES ON: Aside from his assist, Iwobi contributed two shots, two key passes, two dribbles, three clearances, and one tackle, while he committed one foul that was unpunished by referee Michael Oliver. The Super Eagle was on parade from start to finish alongside Gueye, whereas Demarai Gray was pulled off for Mali international Abdoulaye Doucoure with nine minutes left on the clock.

THE MATCH IN ONE PHOTO

Getty



THE VERDICT: It’s not surprising that the Nigerian has earned rave reviews for his contributions to Lampard’s squad in their topsy-turvy campaign.

DID YOU KNOW: Iwobi has now contributed three assists for Everton in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? The former Arsenal star joins the Nigeria squad for next week’s international friendly against Algeria. After that, he is expected to propel Everton past Southampton on October 1 at St. Mary’s Stadium.