'It’s very disturbing' – Eguma reacts to Rivers United's missed chances

The coach was saddened seeing the Pride of Rivers lose to the Anambra Warriors as they remain without a win this season

Stanley Eguma has tasked to show more professionalism in the wake of their 1-0 defeat to FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday.

Chigozie Chilekwu’s seventh-minute goal handed the Pride of Rivers their first Professional Football League ( ) defeat this season.

The result means the Port Harcourt-based outfit are without a win after three outings, and Eguma has blamed their situation on profligacy in front of goal.

He also wants his players to show more efficiency to turn their Nigeria top-flight fortunes around.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost [Sunday’s] match. We dominated the game, created a lot of scoring chances even had a one-on-one chance but failed to score,” Eguma told the NPFL website.

“I think we will have to go and work on our finishing as we clearly have that problem.

“My players need to show more professionalism in the way we execute our matches because that is what we need to turn things around.

“It’s very disturbing that we are yet to win a match this season especially when you know that we are playing very well.

“We could have easily won all three matches we have played so far.”

Rivers United welcome Enugu to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Wednesday as they chase their first victory this term.



They are in 15th position with two points from three games while the Flying Antelopes are ninth with four points.