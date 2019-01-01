'It's too early' - Solskjaer will 'drip-feed' Pogba back in after Frenchman named on bench again

The Frenchman made his long-awaited return against Watford last time out but he is on the bench against Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he feels it is too soon for Paul Pogba to start, as the Frenchman was left out of 's starting XI for their Boxing Day encounter with .

Pogba made his long-awaited return to the Red Devils squad as a second-half substitute in their defeat to on Sunday.

He was named on the bench once again for his side's clash at Old Trafford against the Magpies, as the World Cup-winner continues to make his way back from illness.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, made two changes to the side stung by the Hornets, with Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira brought in for Daniel James and Jesse Lingard.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, the Norwegian revealed that he would not rush Pogba back before he was fully ready, stating that he will not expect the midfielder to be pressed into full-blown action before he has to be.

"Andreas and Mason have done really well and they will give us fresh legs," the former Molde boss stated.

"With Paul, it's too early to demand too much of him. He has worked really hard but we will have to drip-feed him in and gradually play him more and more."

Before the loss at Vicarage Road, Pogba last played in September's draw with , with his lengthy lay-off leaving United often struggling for creativity.

Solskjaer hailed the 26-year-old's return after the Watford match, stating: "That's the beauty of having Paul: he is the best all-round midfielder in the world.

"He can do all roles, but if I play him low, he should've played high, and if I play him high, he should've played low.

"It's always going to be that discussion with him. But it's great to have him back."

United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, sitting seven points behind fourth-placed with a game in hand prior to Thursday's match against Newcastle.

Solskjaer meanwhile remains waiting on a clutch of other faces looking to return from injury, with Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot both on the road to recovery.