'It's ruining football' - Leeds striker Bamford hits out at VAR after controversial disallowed goal

The forward claims officials and players cannot make sense of the new handball laws

Patrick Bamford has hit out at VAR following the controversial decision to disallow his goal during ’s 4-1 loss to , with the forward saying the new laws are "ruining football."

While Leeds were ultimately well beaten at Selhurst Park, the score was 1-0 in Palace’s favour when Bamford thought he had drawn his side level.

However, a VAR check ruled against Leeds - with Bamford deemed to be in an offside position when latching on to a pass from Mateusz Klich.

Pictures showed it was Bamford’s arm that was beyond the last defender, and he was ruled offside.

A change to the handball law ahead of this season, which allows players to score with the upper part of the arm, meant VAR deemed Bamford to be offside.

"I don't understand the rule,” Bamford told the BBC. “You can't score with your arm. It doesn't make sense. It's happened with me today but I've seen it on numerous occasions.

“It's ruining football. You want to see goals. To have it ruled out for something like that is daft.

"Even the referee couldn't make sense of it. When the players and the officials can't make sense of it... does it make sense?”

Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa would not be drawn to comment on the decision, as he told the BBC: “I never discuss a referee's decision.”

In what is their first campaign back in the Premier League since being relegated in 2004, Leeds made a bright start to the season but they have lost three of their last four matches and currently sit in the bottom half of the table.

The 4-1 scoreline does not make positive viewing for Leeds supporters, but Bamford felt it was a major improvement on the loss by the same scoreline to , and feels the international break will be good for the team.

"Today the performance was better than against Leicester," he said. “Palace had a good game plan and we were a bit sloppy. We didn't move the ball quick enough. The international break has come at the right time. You can look back at the first eight games and think it's been a solid start.”