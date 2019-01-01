'It's only pain!' - Liverpool will have Salah against Wolves but Firmino to miss final day

The Reds, who could still snatch the Premier League title from Manchester City, are expecting to have most of their walking wounded available

Jurgen Klopp is expecting to be in a position to call upon Mohamed Salah on the final day of the Premier League season, with the title still on the line, but Roberto Firmino will miss out.

The Reds have a number of walking wounded within their ranks heading into the closing stages of the 2018-19 campaign.

There is just one more top-flight outing to take in, with set to pay a visit to Anfield on Sunday.

Victory in that contest may yet be enough to see crowned champions, although a favour is required from against table-topping .

Klopp intends to field the strongest side he possibly can, with adrenaline getting his team through following a remarkable victory over in midweek.

The Reds surged into a European final courtesy of a 4-0 win that was secured without the services of Salah and Firmino.

The former, who suffered concussion in a domestic win over Newcastle, should be ready to return against Wolves, but a Brazilian team-mate is still struggling with a muscle problem.

Klopp told reporters when offering a fitness update, with Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson also nursing knocks: “The famous words in the dressing room this week, for everyone, is 'it's only pain'.

“Hendo said it, Robbo said it, but it was real pain. They should be fine.

“Firmino, not for the weekend. Mo looked good. He was running outside and will be part of training.”

With Liverpool now trying to get everybody through to a Champions League final clash with on June 1, Klopp concedes that more breaks will be required.

He added: “We’ve had much more days off than I have ever given in my life as a manager.

“A lot more than I would have usually given because of the intensity.”

There is no time to rest at the moment, though, with the Reds determined to ensure that they complete their part of the title bargain versus Wolves.

If victory is not enough and they miss out on the crown despite collecting 97 points, there is little more they could have done.

“The week is not over yet. Sunday counts too,” said Klopp.

“Of course we go for that. Nothing changed really. We knew it before, it’s all good.

“Most people expected me to sit here today and say ‘not in the Champions League final and now it’s difficult to be Premier League champion’.

“Now we are in the Champions League final and it’s still difficult to be Premier League champion.”

The German added on a season-long battle with City that has gone down to the wire: “The difference between City, us and other teams is consistency.

“It’s so exceptional that you lose only one game so far.

“City haven’t drawn [many]. It’s really rare. Next season, again, it’s for being champion, not collecting 500 points.

“This year we have to obviously win each game to have a chance but I don’t know if it will happen a lot more.”