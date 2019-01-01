It's not bad luck hitting the crossbar - Barcelona's Oshoala

The Nigerian forward had not found the net for her club in three outings but admitted her joy after her brace against Atletico Madrid

Asisat Oshoala finally broke her three-match drought for , scoring a brace in her side's 6-1 triumph over on Saturday.

The international has had the crossbar to contend with after being denied in four consecutive matches, including in the 15th minute against the champions at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The 24-year-old scored the fourth and fifth goals for Barcelona against Atletico.

"I don't think there is an easy game in football. You go on the field and you don't know what you will meet," Oshoala told Futfem.cat.

"You bring your tactics and the other team brings there's as well. In every game, it's different efforts and type of football.

"For me, it's not bad luck but sometimes it comes easy and sometimes does not. It's a good feeling to score and I'm really excited about it.

"I don't know if this is my best performance for Barcelona but I believe the stats will tell. For me, I believe I get better each game.

"It was really good that the home crowd was really supporting the team and the players. It was kind of an emotional moment for me."

Oshoala has now scored 21 goals in 19 matches in all competitions for Barcelona since she teamed up with the Spanish giants in January.

She will hope to continue with her fine scoring form when they face in the Round of 32 fixture on Wednesday.