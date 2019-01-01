'It's not a question for me' - Sporting manager Keizer on future of Man Utd target Fernandes

The midfielder was the topic of conversation following his side's 5-0 rout at the hands of Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup.

CP head coach Marcel Keizer said the future of Bruno Fernandes is a question for the club's board amid ongoing links to .

Fernandes has been tipped to join United throughout the transfer window and talk of a switch to Old Trafford has gathered pace with the Premier League season on the horizon.

Sunday's Portuguese Super Cup – which Sporting lost 5-0 at the hands of rivals – was widely seen as a potential Fernandes farewell before leaving Lisbon.

international Fernandes was a topic of conversation post-match and Keizer told reporters: "Bruno Fernandes is an important player.

"Will he stay? It's not a question for me, but for the management."

Fernandes scored 20 goals – 31 in all competitions – and supplied 13 assists in the Primeira Liga last season as Sporting finished third.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Sporting were humiliated by Primeira Liga champions Benfica on Sunday.

Pizzi scored a brace, while Rafa Silva, Alex Grimaldo and Chiquinho were also on target against Sporting, who had Idrissa Doumbia sent off in the 89th minute.

"It's a night to forget," Keizer added. "We had a good chance to score, but we couldn't. We never gave up trying to score even after we were losing by two and three goals. Benfica also created a lot of chances and managed to score.

"It will be a very difficult week, but we have a match for the championship next week and we have to prepare it."

Keizer's Sporting open their league campaign away to Maritimo on Sunday.