'It's my best time to win' - World Cup record holder Nnadozie targets NWPL title with Rivers Angels

The Nigeria international feels it is time for the Jewel of Rivers to end their title drought, and she has set her sights on a league triumph

Chiamaka Nnadozie is hoping Rivers Angels can win the 2019 Women's Premier League (NWPL) title, having last clinched the trophy in 2016.

Nnadozie inspired Nigeria to a 2019 Wafu Women's Cup win in Cote d'Ivoire in May, and later emerged as the youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at the Women's World Cup in .

She followed up her sterling outing with another impressive display in , where her goalkeeping heroics helped the country win gold at the African Games for the first time in 12 years.

On Friday, the goalkeeper, who is keen to win a league title this term, put her form on display as she saved a penalty to guarantee a final spot for the first time in three-years for Rivers Angels.

After a goalless draw, the 4-2 win on penalties over holders Bayelsa Queens ensured Edwin Okon's side qualified for the final and will take on maiden finalists Confluence Queens on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who is eyeing her third trophy in 2019, is delighted over her amazing year and she is poised to end on a high.

"It has been an awesome year for me with my club [Rivers Angels] and notably with the national team," Nnadozie told Goal.

"It's a great joy for me winning those trophies [Wafu Cup and African Games] and the Women's World Cup experience in France. These achievements always encourage me a lot to work harder.

"It has also taught me a lesson that I must never give up on anything because it might be your last time to try, but your best time to win.

"I've no special secret about stopping penalty kicks as it is a game of luck. It's not by my power but God's grace and guidance."

Rivers Angels failed to win the Federation Cup after narrowly losing 5-4 on penalties to Nasarawa Amazons, with Nnadozie replaced before the shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation time in August.

On Sunday, the Port Harcourt outfit will be seeking to win their fifth league diadem and the goalkeeper insists her side will leave nothing to chance against Confluence Queens.

"I'm very happy to qualify with my team for the Super Four final although we failed to win the league title last season while I was not able to come with them because of national duty," she added.

"This time, I believe if we put our heads together we will win. We did our best against Bayelsa Queens, though a tough match but so happy to qualify to the final and being part of wonderful success.

Article continues below

"For Sunday's final, we will put our heads together and make a remarkable outing against Confluence Queens. We won't relent, but we will fight even harder.

"Every team wants to beat Rivers Angels, I think it will be a tougher match than we had against Bayelsa. I believe at the end of the day, Rivers Angels will emerge the winning team."

The NWPL Super Four final between Rivers Angels and Confluence Queens will be played at the Agege Stadium on Sunday evening.