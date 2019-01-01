"It's more special doing so with Cameroon' - Estelle Johnson eyes Women's World Cup spot

The American-Cameroonian is happy to join the Indomitable Lionesses and aims to make the final squad to go to France

Estelle Johnson is determined to feature for at the Fifa Women's World Cup.

The Indomitable Lionesses will make their second appearance on the global stage this year in , where they were drawn against Canada, New Zealand and the in Group E.

The USA's Sky Blue defender made her debut as a substitute against in a 4-0 friendly loss at the Estadio Pedro Escartín on May 17.

Despite making a losing debut for the central Africans, the former Washington Spirit star still feels proud to turn out in the colours of Cameroon.

"In 2015, I was rooting for Cameroon all the time. The Lionesses were flamboyant and I was amazed by the way they played, the passion and the energy from the team" Johnson told BBC Sport.

"I loved the resilience and I knew I always wanted to play for them. It's something that had lingered on my mind before but I hadn't given it a serious thought until the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

"I always wanted to represent Cameroon but I didn't have the courage to come out and venture to play for the team.

"Since I joined the squad, I've received so much support. It's been awesome and it's definitely a great motivation going forward. I want to play for the team and make Cameroonians proud.

"I feel very honoured. It means a lot going to the World Cup but it's more special doing so with Cameroon," she added.

Cameroon reached the last 16 on debut in Canada four years ago and the 30-year-old believes they can perform better this time.

"These past seasons I've had an important role to play at my clubs and for me, the goal is to have a good performance. I want to bring my experience to this squad.

"As a team, we want to perform better than we did in 2015. We have set the standards pretty high and we know we can achieve something interesting at the World Cup.

"It's not going to be easy, every team in the World Cup will be good. It's down to us to play like we know how to play and I believe everything will fall into place.

"I've always wanted to play on the biggest stage in the world, every footballer wants to play in the World Cup. I've tried to do everything I could to make that happen and I'm glad this has come to fruition.

"So far, I've had some individual recognition in my career but this doesn't matter now. This is a new challenge and I'm hoping to succeed."

Having made the 26-team provisional squad, Johnson will hope to impress coach Alain Djeumfa to earn a spot in the final 23-player list.