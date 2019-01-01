'It's madness' - Man Utd won't spend £80m on Declan Rice, says Ince

The former Red Devils player believes the England midfielder is not yet good enough to make the move to Old Trafford

should not sign £80m-rated Declan Rice as he has not yet fully developed as a player, according to Paul Ince.

The West Ham midfielder has been consistently linked to the Theatre of Dreams since enjoying a breakout campaign in London last season.

With the Red Devils reportedly looking to strengthen their squad after their worst ever start to a Premier League season, former United star Ince believes that Rice isn't the answer and suggested that he remain with the Irons for the time being.

"People say things just for the sake of saying them. I don't think [Man Utd] spend £80m on Declan Rice, that's for sure, at this moment in time" Ince told TalkSport.

"You've got to remember he was a centre-half and as a midfield player, I've watched quite a lot of him this year, he's still got a long way to go.

"I think he's at the right club at West Ham, he's playing week in, week out, which is important, and I think he's got the right people around him, like Mark Noble, who has been there a long time, so he'll learn a lot."

Rice has started three of 's previous four qualifiers but was an unused substitute in their last match against Bulgaria.

However, Ince is adamant that the 20-year-old is nowhere near the finished article and that his current valuation is way off the mark.

"But stop quoting these ridiculous prices, it's madness, it really is," he said.

"In two or three years time, maybe, but he's still got a lot to learn, he's still got to grow, be a lot more powerful and get up and down the park quicker than he does.

"That will come as his body develops more but he's still got to get himself in the box, got to score goals. That's going to be worth £80-90m, so if he can learn that as he grows older, why not?"

Rice will be in action on Saturday as the Hammers meet at Goodison Park.

West Ham currently sit in eighth on the Premier League table and could jump as high as fourth with a victory in the early kick-off game.