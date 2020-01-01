'It's likely to be more' - Oparanozie urges Nigerians to take coronavirus outbreak seriously

Troubled by the widespread of the epidemic, the striker has appealed to her compatriots to support the fight against the disease

Desire Oparanozie has urged Nigerians to adhere to instructions from health authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The comments of the Super Falcons star comes on the heels of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, where 30 people tested positive so far according to local authorities.

The worrying situation has seen the Nigerian government ordered the ban of religious activities, clubbing and social events, with an embargo on the gathering of 20 people in the country on Friday.

Troubled by the reluctance of Nigerian residents to stay at home amid the evolving crisis, the striker has urged people to take the crisis seriously to avoid a national disaster.



"Apparently some Nigerians aren't taking COVID-19 seriously," Oparanozie wrote on Twitter.

"I learnt people are still clubbing, attending events, & are all in churches as at today. 27 confirmed cases, & it's likely to be more in the coming days. Stay home, do your bit in fighting this virus."

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the 26-year-old had scored six goals in 12 league outings this season and also powered Guingamp to the French Women's Cup semi-final, where they will face .