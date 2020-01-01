'It’s going to be a difficult one' - Falode on Nigeria's chances in maiden Caf Women's Champions League

The Nigerian women's league supremo is optimistic the country can be champions of the first-ever women's club competition in Africa

Aisha Falode believes can extend its superiority to the Caf Women's , though admits winning the inaugural event will not come easy for the West Africans.

In July, Caf announced the inauguration of the Champions League for women, which will be held annually and during the second half of the year, with eight clubs competing in the finals in 2021.

For a Nigerian club to claim the title, the team must emerge 2020-21 domestic champions and move on to win the Wafu B regional play-off to earn the ticket to feature in the eight-club final.

More teams

So with that in mind, Falode, who is the Nigeria Women's Football League chairperson, is upbeat the country can replicate its women's national team dominance on the continent at club level.

“We will not only win it [Champions League] but we will prepare for it,” Falode told The Cable.

“We started women's football in Africa. Let it also be said that the maiden edition of the Champions League will be won by Nigeria.

“This time we are asking you (Amaju Pinnick) again, that we don’t want to compete in the Caf Champions League for women for fun and we have fantastic teams in the NWPL.

"We have teams who have produced a lot of players for the national teams. We will need to encourage these teams. We’ll need to play more competitive matches.

“We’ll need to play a season which is not abridged. We need to play a full season in order to prepare our teams for that competition that’s ahead of us.

Article continues below

“Though, the Champions League is not a given. If you see that Caf has also said there’s going to be a zonal play-off and the winner will qualify for the Champions League.

"Even if you win the NWPL for instance, that does not give you an automatic qualification for the Champions League. You still have to meet other winners of the other leagues from another zone.

"And it is the winner from that zone that will represent them at the Champions League proper. So, it’s going to be a difficult one and that is why we have to prepare well.”