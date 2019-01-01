'It's going to be a battle' - Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby expects tough game against South Korea

Having lost their opener against Norway, the gaffer is looking forward to a great battle against the Asians

head coach Thomas Dennerby says his side is looking forward to a tough challenge in Wednesday's Women's World Cup clash with in Grenoble.

The Super Falcons opened their campaign on a losing note with a 3-0 loss to Norway last Saturday, but will now aim to bounce back against the Asians, who bowed 4-0 to .

While reflecting on the team's unfortunate loss in , the 59-year-old coach, who is upbeat about a Round of 16 place, insists beating the South Koreans remain their top priority for now.

"First of all, we have to focus on winning our next game against South Korea because if we don't have three points, then we are totally out," Dennerby told media.

"So, we want to win this game and I know it is the same situation as South Korea. Definitely, it's going to be a battle.

"I'm still confident that if we can bring our good performances against Norway to this game, we have a really good chance.

"We know that South Korea is a skilful team with very good passing play and quick players with good buildup play.

"We definitely respect them and will to come the game with a lot of humility. I feel if we use our best strength, power and speed that we really have a good chance."

Third-placed Nigeria will be meeting the rock-bottom Koreans for the first time at international level and the Africans will hope to carry the day in Grenoble.