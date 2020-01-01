'It’s difficult to handle it' - Liverpool legend Dalglish on suffering coronavirus as he urges Premier League to 'have a go' at resuming season

The Reds legend says the English league must follow in the footsteps of the Bundesliga despite the ongoing pandemic

legend Kenny Dalglish says the Premier League must "have a go" at concluding the 2019-20 season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic after enduring his own battle with the disease.

The Premier League has been on hiatus since mid-March, but is expected to return in mid-June after being cleared to do so by the UK government.

Teams have returned to training in small groups this week and are waiting on approval from the authorities to resume contact training.

More teams

Although the has kicked-off again and and are looking to start playing next month, the possibility of the English top flight returning as the Covid-19 pandemic continues has proven controversial.

The Premier League confirmed there were six positive coronavirus tests from three teams this week, with Watford revealing that three people at the club, including defender Adrian Mariappa, had tested positive.

Meanwhile, players such as Newcastle full-back Danny Rose and Watford striker Troy Deeney have voiced their opposition to bringing the game back.

Dalglish, however, is confident clubs can find a way to finish the season without putting public health in danger.

"If the other countries are getting up and having a go, I think the least you can do is have a go," the former Liverpool star and manager told the Hat-Trick Podcast.

"Obviously, bearing in mind that health and security is very important for players and everybody else involved.

"Get that right, see what happens and see how you feel, then you decide if you'll call it quits."

Dalglish tested positive for Covid-19 while he was in hospital last month, though he did not display any symptoms of the virus.

The and Liverpool great spent two weeks in isolation at home and says he had a hard time being stuck inside.

Article continues below

“It’s difficult to handle it. It’s good that we have four or five of us in the house so that helps you pass it and we are fortunate," he added.

"I’ve been a lot more fortunate than many others."

Dalglish's former team have just nine games left to play and sit top of the division with a 25-point lead over closest challengers .