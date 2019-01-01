'It'll be a dream come true' - African Games gold medalist Christopher eyes NWPL Super Four glory

After her success with the country in Morocco, the forward says winning the league diadem in Lagos would be a dream come true

Precious Christopher admits that she dreams of winning this season's Women's Premier League (NWPL) Super Four tournament with Confluence Queens in Lagos.

Christopher is leading her club side in the country's top-flight competition this year, having won the African Games with the Nigeria U20 women's national team in in August.

The forward, who played all four games for Christopher Danjuma's side in Morocco, reflected on her success with the country's team at the continental showpiece in the North African nation.

"I am very happy to be here for the Super Four with Confluence Queens," Christopher told Goal.

"Being part of the team that won the African Games and also qualifying for the Super Four for the first time, I will take this season as my best far in my football career.

"It was a wonderful experience, it's just like a dream come true for me because I have always aspired to play in a competitive game for my darling country (Nigeria). I take that as a stepping stone because I believe greater opportunities are still coming."

Whyte Ogbonda's ladies qualified for the four-team tournament for the first time since 2012, having thrashed Invincible Angels 4-1 on the final day of the season to emerge Group D winners.

The former Ibom Angels forward has no hesitation in outlining her intention to win her maiden diadem with her Lokoja-based outfit and boasts about her side's pedigree for the Adamawa Queens clash.

"It was not easy but I always try to give my best in any game I find myself and as a team. We are also very happy to be here although qualifying for the Super Four was a target we set for ourselves and with our determination, we were able to achieve it," she said.

"I must give credit to our coach (Whyte Ogbonda). I believe he's one of the best women's coaches in Nigeria and his role as a coach of the team really helped in developing my game a lot.

"All the teams in the Super Four are very good in their way and there are no pushovers. As a team, we are not underrating them [Adamawa Queens] because to qualify shows they are a very good side but I think we have an edge over them in terms of quality and experience.

"Personally, I wish to do my best and win an award at the end of the competition either the Most Valuable Player or highest goal scorer award. I have long wished to be tagged league champion.

"So, it will be a dream come true for me to win the league with my team. I believe it will change the fortune of the team. It's possible."

To reach Sunday's final, Christopher will aim to help Confluence Queens subdue Adamawa Queens at the Agege Stadium on Friday.