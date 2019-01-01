'It won't be 30 years until our next title' - Solskjaer aims dig at Liverpool ahead of Man Utd clash

The Reds look well placed to end their long wait to be champions once again, but the Red Devils boss insists his side won't endure a similar drought

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a swipe at ahead of their meeting on Sunday by insisting his side will never go 30 years without a title like their great rivals.

The Merseysiders have not been champions of since 1990, though they hope to end that long drought this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are five points clear at the top of the table and are chasing a record-equalling 18th successive Premier League victory when they head to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Should they end the season as champions they would also draw level with Manchester United once more on 19 league titles.

A 20th league championship seems like a distant prospect at present for United, who have struggled this season under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have won just twice in the league and go into the game in 14th place, 15 points behind Liverpool.

Solskjaer, though, insists that United’s struggles are only temporary and not the start of a long period in the wilderness.

“I’m sure we will bounce back and win the league and sure it won’t be 30 years until the next Premier League that we do win,” said the Norwegian.

“For this next game, you never take a draw when you’re at Man United. I want to go out there and get three points. We need to start winning games, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing Liverpool, or .

“A good performance and result can change the players’ and mood and perception of themselves. Maybe they haven’t believed they are good enough and when you lack confidence you think twice instead of acting on instinct. Because I know these players are good enough, no worries about that.”

Solskjaer also insists he has no concerns about Sergio Romero’s ability to step up in the expected absence of David de Gea.

De Gea is doubtful for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty with in midweek.

“Of course, you first think 'Oh, David' when he’s sat on floor, but that quickly turns to ‘Sergio is ready,” added Solskjaer.

“Sergio has trained really well and really benefited from the work he’s done. I see a fit and fresh Sergio. He’s already played a couple of times this season and proven he’s ready.”