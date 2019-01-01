‘It will be a grudge match’- Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote ready for battle against Bendel Insurance

The Flying Antelopes gaffer wants his team to take their pound of flesh from the Benin Arsenal who ended their 13-match unbeaten run

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has said that he is looking forward to seeing his team exact their revenge on Bendel Insurance in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) matchday 20 fixture on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes had their 13-match unbeaten run halted by Insurance in the reverse fixture with a 2-1 victory on April 25, and Ogunbote wants his side to avenge that defeat at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu this week.

“I think it’s an important game for us. It’s a match that will give us qualification ticket to the ‘Super-Six’ so we will give all the attention it requires and by God’ grace, we will get it right,” Ogunbote said in an interview with the club’s official website.

“All we are set to do is work harder to overcome whatever they shall come up with on match day. It will be a grudge match as we hope to take our pound of flesh looking back at the way and manner we lost in Benin.”

Despite the loss in their last league game away to , the Flying Antelopes are still occupying the top spot in the NPFL Group A table with 34 points from 19 games.