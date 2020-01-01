'It wasn't even a foul!' - Klopp hits out at penalty 'injustice' after win over Sheffield Utd

The Reds boss was relieved to see his side fight back from a spot-kick he is adamant should not have been awarded

manager Jurgen Klopp described the decision to award a penalty on Saturday as an "injustice" as the Reds came from behind to claim a 2-1 win.

After just 11 minutes at Anfield, Fabinho was ruled to have fouled Oli McBurnie on the edge of the box with Sander Berge making no mistake from the spot to give the Blades an early lead.

Despite the early setback, the Reds fought back and pulled level just before half-time as Roberto Firmino scored his first goal of the season from close range.

Klopp's side then secured all three points in the 64th minute as new recruit Diogo Jota headed home a Sadio Mane cross just minutes after Mohamed Salah had a goal ruled out for offside.

While full of praise for Sheffield, Klopp was quick to question the penalty they were awarded as he applauded his side's desire to fight back from the "injustice" and earn the win.

"The penalty was not even a foul. During a season there are so many different periods, we have had an injustice and we have had to go again," Klopp told BBC Sport post-match.

"I love these games, as you earn all of the rest. You earn the easier games when it all goes your way on nights like this.

"We struggled with McBurnie in the first half but we changed our positioning and won the second balls. We were dominating at 2-1 and had some really good football but then they came back.

"I'm not surprised at all, you always have to work hard against Sheffield United. It's hard to take for Chris Wilder. They never give up, I respect that so much. They go and go and go. Chris is doing a wonderful job."

Speaking about the penalty to Sky Sports, Klopp added: "The penalty conceded was clear it was a challenge to win the ball. We are on the wrong end of another decision, but luckily we could sort that tonight, so maybe I should not talk too much about that."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was impressed with the Reds desire to down an opponent they have now beaten for a fourth consecutive time in the Premier League.

"It was hard as expected, they are a good side who work really hard. We knew it would be difficult and we are delighted to get the points," Henderson told Sky Sports.

"McBurnie was very good in the air so it was hard for the lads at the back but they coped and worked it out better in the second half. We should have killed the game off with another goal or two.

"I am only interested in the mentality in our changing room and I see hunger, resilience, character to dig in and win if you are not playing at your best. We showed we can dig in and see results out."