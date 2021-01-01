‘It was too cold for extra-time’ – Iheanacho thrilled to lead Leicester City past Brighton & Hove Albion

The Nigerian forward played a super-sub role as the Foxes silenced the Seagulls in Wednesday’s FA Cup encounter

Kelechi Iheanacho is bubbling with joy having inspired Leicester City to a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash.

With the encounter heading for extra-time at the King Power Stadium, the Nigeria international who replaced Jamie Vardy headed home the winner in the 94th minute.

The former Manchester City player turned Youri Tielemans’ cross into the back of Christian Walton’s net for his sixth goal of the 2020-21 season in all competitions.

Speaking after the game, the Super Eagles star who was named Man of the Match admitted his side was happy to settle the tie in normal time due to the ‘freezing’ weather.

“I'm really happy,” the 24-year-old striker told LCFC TV. “Everyone is smiling. It's too cold so everyone wants to get home and I'm really happy to get the winner today in 90 minutes.

“It's one of those games, it's really freezing. So, everybody's cold: people playing and people on the bench.

“So, when I scored, everybody in the stands, we're happy. It's really cold, they want to get in and go home! But it's a fantastic game and we are looking forward now to the next round.”

While Iheanacho feels it would be a massive achievement to win the FA Cup – which will be first in the Foxes’ history, Leicester City’s game-by-game chant will not change.

“The most important thing is we went through to the next round,” he continued when asked about his side’s desire for success this term.

“It would be a dream, most especially for the fans and for Leicester City. They've been waiting so many years for this. Hopefully, we can do it this season.”

Brendan Rodgers’ team will learn their quarter-final fate when the FA Cup draw takes place on Thursday night.

They welcome Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League encounter at the King Power Stadium. The Reds would be hoping to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City the last time out.

As it stands, the former English champions, Leicester are third in the English top-flight log having garnered 43 points from 23 league outings – seven points behind Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.