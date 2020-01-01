It was an honour drawing against Kanu and Okocha's Super Eagles - Otieno

The 1997 match has always been one of the memorable moments in Kenyan football, given the star-studded opponents

Long-serving captain Musa Otieno has said it was an honour to play and draw against during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi in 1997.

Kenya were facing an acid test as they were battling the 1996 Olympic winners but surprisingly they took the lead through Ken Simiyu. Nigeria equalized via Jonathan Akpoborie for the match to end 1-1 but Otieno was moved by the fact they had drawn against Africa's giants.

“It was a great honour of playing with them at that time. I was marking Nwonko Kanu as he was Nigeria's lead striker for that match and marking him was a bit of a challenge because he was unpredictable,” Otieno told Goal.

“John 'Baresi' Odhiambo did a good job in marking Austin Okocha in midfield and although Okocha was in another class, Odhiambo did all that he could to mark him all through.

“We tried our best but they were in a different class, let me not lie. Again, it was an honour to draw with the Nigeria of Okocha and Kanu.”

The former Santos FC defender revealed the source of motivation which inspired them to fight and eventually keep at bay the former African champions.

“We competed against them but they had an extra advantage over us given the level of experience they had then. They stood above us in every bit and aspect of the game,” explained Otieno. “We wanted to make a name for ourselves from the match.

“Another reason for that level of performance was our desire to run away from poverty. Everyone was fighting to get the chance and make use of it completely.”

Kenyans, including then-president Daniel Arap Moi, thronged and filled the Kasarani Stadium and Otieno states the key role they played.

“The support of the crowd was also crazy. Fans showed us the support even before the actual day and they believed in us,” explained the retired defender.

“We might have been under pressure before the game started but as it dragged on, we grew into it and ended up pulling the draw.”

Being a captain at 24, Otieno explained his reaction after the match in a dressing room meeting.

“Definitely, in every situation as the captain, you have to address the players after every match and the draw was something else,” he added.

“Being a captain starts from the pitch and when you are off the pitch too. When the achievement is big players must be told of the good things they did.

“Even the goal we conceded came as a result of a silly mistake but again, drawing with a team that had the likes of Okocha and Sunday Oliseh was an achievement. That was a very big honour I can attest.”

The former Harambee Stars skipper picked Kanu and Okocha as the outstanding players from the Nigerian side and praised them for their achievements.

“Both of them are legends of football although they were playing two different positions. Okocha was a skilful star from an early age and had done almost everything in football from club to national team level.

“They were horned by different academies, for example, Kanu was brought up by the system and came out as one of the greatest and disciplined finishers.”

Francis Onyiso, John Luchuku, Josiah Ougo, Duncan Digolla, Eric Omondi, Ali Shariff, Paul Ochieng, Maurice Wambua, Seif Mutie, Kennedy Simiyu, Tiellen Oguta and Thomas Ogweno were the other players that played in that match.