'It was a big misunderstanding' - Sarri plays down Kepa mutiny in Chelsea defeat

The Chelsea boss was left furious at Kepa's open act of defiance - but was keen to make light of the incident after the game

boss Maurizio Sarri has played down goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's extraordinary act of defiance in the final, saying it was a "big misunderstanding".

The Spaniard refused to be substituted in the closing stages of Sunday's game at Wembley, despite twice going down with cramp.

Sarri wanted to bring on substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero but was left seething when Kepa refused to leave the field.

After 120 goalless minutes, City went on to win 4-3 on penalties, Kepa saving from Leroy Sane but allowing a weak Sergio Aguero effort to creep beyond him, with Raheem Sterling converting the decisive kick.

Sarri appeared in a much more conciliatory mood when asked about the incident by reporters after the game.

"In that situation there was a misunderstanding," Sarri said to Sky Sports. "I understood there was a problem and we needed a change.

"I realised the situation and the doctor arrived to the bench after four minutes. It was a big misunderstanding.

"I understood the goalkeeper has cramp. I thought he could not do penalties, but the problem was not that bad and he was able to do the penalties."

Sarri appeared to consider leaving the Wembley pitch during the bizarre incident before returning from the tunnel area.

"No no, I needed only to be calm and quiet," the Chelsea boss added, repeatedly opting not to refer to Kepa by name.

"As I said to the goalkeeper, I asked for a change for his physical problem and he said 'I haven't got a physical problem.' So he was right I think.

"When the doctor arrived to the bench [he said] the goalkeeper had a little problem and I wanted Caballero ready.

"I have to talk with him [Kepa] to clarify because now I understand very well the situation."

Chelsea were demolished 6-0 at City in the two weeks ago but showed a vastly improved display after Sarri used Eden Hazard as a false nine, dropping Gonzalo Higuain to the bench.

"They played exactly how I asked them. Today I am proud of my players," Sarri continued. "You have to ask the club [about his future]. Here I am really very happy.

"In the last three matches we are improving, we have improved a lot. Today we showed to everyone we can become a very solid team.

"We conceded nothing to the opponents and against City it is not easy. So really very happy with my players and proud of my players.

"If you look at the performance it was really very good. In my opinion, against the best team in Europe."