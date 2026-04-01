Al-Hilal have welcomed back two injured players ahead of their clash with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshen League, whilst revealing how long their French player Simon Boubari will be out of action.

Al-Hilal will host Al-Taawoun this coming Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

Seventy-two hours before the match, Al-Hilal announced that Hassan Tambakti and Mutaib Al-Harbi had taken part in the first part of the team’s group training session on Wednesday, before completing their rehabilitation programme.

The Saudi duo are now close to making an appearance against Al-Taawoun, following the injuries they sustained whilst on international duty with the Saudi national team during the training camp this March, which ruled them out of the friendlies against Egypt and Serbia.

As for the third Saudi player, Sultan Mandash, he was at the club’s medical clinic on Wednesday after sustaining an ankle injury whilst on international duty with the Saudi national team, following his participation in the friendly match against Egypt.

Meanwhile, medical tests have revealed that Frenchman Simon Bouabri requires a treatment and rehabilitation programme lasting between one and ten days, following the hamstring injury he sustained whilst on international duty with the France Under-21s.

This confirms the French star’s absence from Al-Hilal’s next two matches in the Saudi Roshen League, against Al-Taawoun and Al-Khulood, on 4 and 8 April, in rounds 27 and 29 respectively.

Boubari sustained the injury 32 minutes into the match between the France and Luxembourg Under-21 teams last Thursday, which the young “Les Bleus” won 5-1, before returning to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to receive the necessary treatment.

Al-Hilal currently sit second in the Saudi Pro League table with 64 points, three points behind leaders Al-Nassr.