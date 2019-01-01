'It means everything playing Champions League again' - Faith Michael targets European glory with Pitea

The Swedish champions will begin their continental challenge against Brondby and the defender hopes they make a fine outing on Wednesday

Faith Micheal has revealed that it means everything playing in the Uefa Women's again as Pitea set their sights on European success.

In 2010, the 32-year-old celebrated the Swedish Damallsvenskan title with Linkoping and went on to debut in that year's Champions League but they crashed out in the quarter-final against .

Earlier in May, the international made history with Pitea as they claimed the Damallsvenskan title for the first time in the club's history on the final day of the 2018-19 season.

They finished at the top with 48 points, followed by Goteborg with 47 points - a feat that saw them automatically qualify to represent in this year’s Women’s Champions League.

However, the Swedish queens have made a false start to the 2019-20 campaign as they are winless in five games in a row, sitting eighth with 23 points behind leaders Rosengard after 16 ties.

But the veteran defender insists her side's Round of 32 showdown with the reigning Danish champions will be approached differently and seriously.

"It's being an amazing journey of victories and challenges," Micheal told Goal.

"The experience featuring in the Champions League has always been exciting, getting to play other clubs from another country.

"We've not been at our best this season and that's football for you, but I can assure that we are approaching the Women's Champions League the very best way we can.

"It means everything playing Champions League again. It's a privilege and a reward for the hard work which comes from winning the league title or finishing second.

"Is not a round of 32 but the Round of 16 looking forward to playing the team that was a sign to us. It has a lot of importance to many, for some players in the team, it's their first.

Article continues below

"It is an honour for a small city to have Pitea playing Champions League and for me, It's a great joy to being part of the history.

"It is the Round of 16 and playing against a team from Demark, our expectation is to take one step at a time and see how far we go but obviously is to go beyond the stage of the competition."

Stellan Carlsson's side host Brondby in the first leg at the LF Arena on Wednesday before the second two weeks later in Brondby.