"It is not a time to fight each other" - Bafana Bafana's Zungu clarifies after Amiens exit statement

South Africa international Bongani Zungu has affirmed he is attached to Ligue 2 side Amiens days after he stated he wants to leave the club.

Recently, it was reported the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder - who is yet to play in a competitive game for Amiens this season owing to fitness issues - was eager to leave the French club.

The 29-year-old has now sought to clarify the issue by saying he had no plans to stay with his current employer.

"I want to give clarification on what was released in the news on Monday. Some sentences were exaggerated," the South African said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

"I can be clumsy but I am honest. I am attached to Amiens. I have nothing but respect for the club, for the president, for the coach, for all the people that are working hard here and for the fans.

"Just like you, I have concerns about the situation. Amiens do not belong to the bottom of Ligue 2.

"It is not a time to fight each other. It is not just about me. What is at stake is above us. We have to work all together and make it up. Right now, it is the only thing that matters.

"I know I can help the team on the pitch. I remain at the disposal of the coach and I am sure that I will have a chance to know him better."

Amiens manager Philippe Hinschberger had recently made a comment that Zungu is yet to play because of his weight and the midfielder hit back by stating the tactician must respect him.

"I want to get out of Amiens, and right now I have a coach telling the media I am overweight. I don’t understand what he wants from me, maybe he is trying to save his job by saying bad things about me," Zungu was quoted as saying.

"I have asked him not to disrespect me. I want to play football and help, I think I am capable of that. But the coach is acting up, that’s fine and he’s apologised because I confronted him. It was disrespectful.

"In January I am going to be free, whatever happens."

The midfielder was also not considered for recent Bafana Bafana duties by head coach Hugo Broos.