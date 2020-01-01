'It has given us triple the courage' - Kanteh backs resurgent Sporting Huelva

The Spanish-Gambian born forward is excited over her side's taste of victory for the first time this term against Madrid on Wednesday

Fatoumata Kentah believes Huelva can build on the winning mentality when they turn out at home against in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola on Sunday.

The 23-year-old joined the Heulva outfit in the summer of 2019 but her Spanish side endured a torrid campaign last term before the coronavirus cancellation aided their relegation escape.

Before Wednesday's Primera Iberdrola clash, Sporting Huelva had managed a 2-2 result against before a recent 1-1 draw at Logrono last Saturday.

A 1-0 home win over Madrid CFF saw Sporting end their miserable run of eight games without a win this season - a triumph Kentah feels they fought hard to earn after the Logrono draw.

"We have very high confidence, we were training very well, we came with a very high morale to Logrono, which is normally a field that costs us a lot to score," she told the club website.

"We knew that to earn the Logrono point good we had to add the three points [against Madrid] and that's how it has been, that we have achieved them.

"The truth is that we have removed the setback of the past games and we were focused on what we had worked on and we knew that if we were focused, everything would be perfect, as it has been.

"We have felt them very close as if they were here in the stands, and the truth is that it has given us triple the courage to go out on the field, and this victory is dedicated to the fans as well.

"Well, the truth is that yes, we were looking forward to the first victory. We had two days that eluded us in the last minutes but finally on Wednesday.

"We have been able to hold on, stay focused for the 95 minutes that the game lasted and we finally got the three points we wanted."

The Gambian-born Spaniard made her ninth outing for Sporting and was decisive in her ending a winless run, providing the assist for Dany Helena's 26th-minute winner.

Following her impactful display, the Banyoles-born striker is upbeat they can carry on the momentum against Athletic Club on Sunday.

"We are going to come out with the same mentality, the same dynamic, for all, and to put the rival team in trouble," she assured.

"And until the end is whistled we are not going to lower our arms and go for the three points since whistle start."

Sporting Huelva are 15th on the log following the win over Madrid and can maintain their form against Athletic Club in their next fixture on Sunday.