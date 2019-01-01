Ismaila Sarr makes Premier League debut in Watford loss to West Ham United

The Senegal international made his first appearance for the Hornets but could not help his side from losing to the Hammers

Ismaila Sarr made his long-awaited debut for in their 3-1 loss to in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The 21-year-old forward, who joined the Hornets in the summer from side , made his first appearance, against the Hammers as a second-half substitute.

Article continues below

The international replaced Gerard Deulofeu in the 77th minute of the encounter but could not rescue his side from the loss with Mark Noble’s effort and Sebastian Haller’s brace rendering Andre Gray’s strike a consolation.

A double switch and it's two home debuts!



⬅️ Hughes & Deulofeu

➡️ Sarr & Welbeck



⏱️ 74’

⚽ 1-3#WATWHU — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 24, 2019

The defeat saw the Hornets drop to the bottom of the table having failed to secure points in their opening three games.

Sarr will hope to start when Watford take on Coventry City in a League Cup tie on Tuesday.