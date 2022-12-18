Ismail Jakobs: Villagers stormed grandmother's home after making my World Cup debut

Ismail Jakobs has shared a harrowing incident after he made his debut for Senegal at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Jakobs has recounted a harrowing episode in which his grandmother's house was 'stormed' by local people after he visited Senegal spontaneously in the aftermath of the tournament.

The left-sider was named in Senegal's squad for the global competition in the Gulf nation and he featured in the Group A opener against Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.

Jakobs, who turns out for Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco, was introduced in the 62nd minute for Abdou Diallo but the Lions of Teranga went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat.

The left-back, who had already represented Germany U21 before switching allegiance to represent the African champions, has revealed how fans reacted to his first appearance at the World Cup after returning home from Qatar.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "On the first day we spontaneously visited my grandmother in Dakar and we were completely overwhelmed. I had a security man with me, but that was far too little. In five minutes the whole area was full of people," Jakobs told Express.

"They were climbing over fences, stormed the house."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After replacing Diallo in the opener, Jakobs was handed a straight start by manager Aliou Cisse against hosts Qatar in the game Senegal won 3-1 though he was replaced in the 78th minute by Pape Abou Cisse.

He also started and played for the entire game as Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 to reach the knockout stage. Against England in the Round of 16, he was handed another start but lasted for 84 minutes to be replaced by Fode Ballo-Toure in the 3-0 defeat.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAKOBS? He will hope to return to club action when Monaco take on Leeds United in a friendly at Elland Road on Wednesday before they resume Ligue 1 action against Auxerre at Stade Abbe Deschamps on December 28.