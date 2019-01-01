ISL 2018-19: Race for Golden boot heating up

GOAL takes a look at the goal-scoring chart of the Indian Super League...

The prolific goalscoring that the Indian Super League (ISL) embodies has given rise to an unpredictable Golden Boot race this season.

FC Goa’s Ferran Corominas is top of the charts with an incredible 10 goals from as many games. With a goal per game, the Spanish striker has helped Goa put up a stern challenge to Bengaluru’s unbeaten run and has his team on the third spot in the standings. Impressively, he is also joint-top of the assists chart with five assists to his name.

Corominas’ clever movement up front has continued to constantly put defenders in a spot of bother and combined with the vision and skill of midfielders such as Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous behind the forward, the Spaniard has helped Goa tear defences apart.

The top five players in the goalscoring charts are from the top four teams on the table. Their goals are of great value for their respective teams and that is for everyone to see in their points tally.

NorthEast United’s Bartholomew Ogbeche has provided Corominas’ stiff competition right from the start of the season and more recently, Mumbai City’s Modou Sougou’s blistering form in front of goal has placed him in the running for the Golden Boot.

Ferran Corominas was almost unmatched in his pursuit of the Golden Boot last season. The striker scored 18 goals in 20 matches for FC Goa and joined the elite company of winners such as Elano, Stiven Mendoza and Marcelinho.

With nine goals from 12 games each, Ogbeche and Modou Sougou are hot on Corominas’ trail as the Spaniard attempts to defend the prestigious accolade.

Ogbeche has formed a brilliant partnership up front with Federico Gallego who has five assists. The Highlanders have often banked on the duo to fire on all cylinders and the pair has delivered more often than not.

Sougou is part of a squad that has taken their performances up a notch in the last few games. Paulo Machado has been everpresent in midfield and Arnold Issoko has posed questions to full-backs on the right flank that none have had an answer to.

Last season’s runner-up to Corominas with 15 goals, Miku has been pegged back in this season’s race by an unfortunate injury and has three goals to his name. His teammate Sunil Chhetri, who ended third in the list last time around with 14 goals, has netted five times this season.

With 28 goals in 30 games, Ferran Corominas is just one goal short of surpassing Iain Hume to become ISL’s all-time top scorer, having played less than half as many games as the Pune City striker.

Goa’s main man up front is high on confidence but with Ogbeche’s instant impact in India and Sougou hitting excellent form just before the international break with four goals against Kerala Blasters, the Golden Boot is well and truly up for grabs.