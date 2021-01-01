Kerala Blasters complete Subha Ghosh transfer following AIFF Player Status Committee's clearance

Subha Ghosh's transfer to Kerala Blasters has been deemed valid...

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) player status committee has deemed Subha Ghosh's transfer from ATK Mohun Bagan to Kerala Blasters as valid, Goal has learnt.

The Committee has ruled that the transfers of Nongdamba Noarem who joined ATK Mohun Bagan and Subha Ghosh are separate moves and have to be considered separately.

Bagan issued NOC to Ghosh on December 27, 2020, and as a result, after considering the submissions by both parties, the Committee has rejected Bagan's claims that the player's transfer to Blasters is not valid and has directed the player registration department to register Ghosh as a player of the Kochi-based club with immediate effect.