ISL Stat Pack: Sergio Lobera - The coach who guided FC Goa to dizzying heights
Sergio Lobera is undoubtedly one of the most successful managers in the Indian Super League (ISL) history.
Three play-offs, one final and one Indian Super League (ISL) shield (well almost!), FC Goa flourished under the manager. With Lobera at the helm, one can be at assured of an attacking brand of football that promises goals.
In his first season, he was criticized for the defensive lapses but in the subsequent campaigns, Goa did comparatively better at the back which made the Gaurs more formidable.
The 43-year-old will be in the Mumbai City FC dugout in the upcoming season and which adds more significance to the rivalry between Mumbai and Goa. Moreover, players like Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall have all followed Lobera from Goa to Mumbai.
Let us look at the stats of Lobera during his managerial spell in India.
|Parameter
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|Total
|Matches
|20
|21
|15
|56
|Won
|9
|11
|9
|29
|Drawn
|4
|4
|3
|11
|Lost
|7
|5
|3
|16
|Total Points
|30
|34
|28
|92
|Goals scored
|43
|41
|32
|116
|Goals Conceded
|32
|22
|16
|70
|Clean-sheets
|2
|8
|3
|13
|Total Shots
|262
|325
|151
|738
|Total Passes
|10800
|11155
|6448
|28403
|Total Fouls
|250
|227
|172
|649
|Average Possession
|57.60%
|58.90%
|55.93%
|N/A
Five Interesting Facts:
- Sergio Lobera, in spite of being so successful, has never won the ISL trophy. He has the most number of points in the league stage as a manager (94).
- FC Goa had the most number of touches (39631) for three successive seasons under Lobera.
- Sergio Lobera has a 52% win rate. He is bettered by Owen Coyle who has 53%. But Coyle is yet to manage a complete season in the ISL.
- FC Goa had just two-clean sheets in 2017-18 season, the least in the league. But in the next season, the number jumped to 8, joint-highest with Mumbai City and NorthEast United.
- Three times Sergio Lobera's Goa has put five past Mumbai City FC. Will the tables turn in this season?