ISL Stat pack: Antonio Habas - The coach who knows how to win when it matters the most

Habas is the only coach to have won two ISL titles...

Three play-offs, two finals and two (ISL) titles - Antonio Habas knows how to win when it matters the most.

It is not that his teams play attractive football throughout the league stage. On the contrary, Habas has never managed to finish on top of the table after the league stage.

In 2014, managed to win just four times in 14 matches and even in the previous season when they looked favourites for the top spot, a 3-1 loss to Chennaiyin in the final league game dashed their hopes for a spot in the AFC .

More teams

But during the business end of the tournament, Habas' teams would more often than not shift that extra gear to get the better of the opponent.

In the inaugural edition of ISL, ATK were locked in a goalless draw with in the semi-finals after the two-legs but, the red and whites held their nerves in the tie-breakers to reach the final. And in the title-decider, Mohammad Rafique scored a late winner deep into injury time to land the coveted trophy in Kolkata.

Whereas in 2019-20, won the first leg and even scored a vital away goal in the return leg, yet Habas managed to guide his team from troubled waters to a safe harbour as the side scored three on the trot. In the final, his men once again put their best foot forward against Chennaiyin and won the match 3-1.

Here are the numbers for Habas' stint in .

Parameter 2014 (ATK) 2015 (ATK) 2016 ( ) 2019-20 (ATK) Games 17 16 14 21 Won 6 8 4 12 Drawn 8 2 4 4 Lost 3 6 6 5 Points (Only league stage) 19 23 16 34 Goals Scored 17 28 13 39 Goals Conceded 13 21 16 18 Clean Sheets 8 1 2 9 Average Possession 46.88% 48.87% 50% 46.71% Average Total Passes per Game 362.29 355.12 391.78 325.28 Average Successful passes per game 256.70 262.80 247.85 208.38 Total Shots (Avg per game) 175 (10.29) 187 (11.68) 124 (8.85) 246 (11.71) Total Shots on target (Avg per game) 93 (5.47) 114 (7.125) 58 (4.14) 93 ((4.42) Total Tackles 388 479 283 693 Total Fouls 250 208 154 294

Top Five Interesting Facts

In the 2019-20 ISL final against Chennaiyin, ATK had only 138 successful passes compared to 401 by the marina machans. Yet they won the match 3-1. Carl McHugh's 6th-minute strike against in the curtain-raiser of 2019-20 season was the fastest ever goal scored in the opening match of ISL. Habas' teams are known to play tough. Out of 1843 tackles, 906 of them have been counted as fouls. Yet, only 5 times a player has been given marching orders under Habas. Although Habas' win per cent is only 44, he is the only manager to have won two ISL titles. Habas has lost only twice in the knockout stages. Yet he has never won both the legs in the playoffs.

*All stats sourced from ISL

** The name ATK has been used since all matches were played before the merger with .