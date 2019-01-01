ISL: Pratik Chowdhary set to sign for Mumbai City FC

The centre-back will return to his hometown after starting his career with Air India...

FC have further strengthened their backline with the addition of Pratik Chowdhary for the 2019-20 (ISL) season, Goal has learnt.

The defender joins the Islanders after spending the previous season with . With the Men of Steel, the 29-year-old made only nine appearances as the club failed to reach the ISL playoffs.

With the departure of Lucian Goian to , Jorge Costa has looked for an Indian centre-back option to pair with Mato Grgic, who joins from . Chowdhary faces stiff competition for places with Valpuia and Anwar Ali Jr, who returns from loan to .

The Ranbir Kapoor co-owned side have also brought in Rowllin Borges, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh to deepen the domestic strength of the squad. Upfront, the additions of Amine Chermiti and Diego Carlos adds firepower to the attack.

Last season, Mumbai City had reached the playoffs after finishing third in the regular season. They eventually lost out to runners-up in the two-legged semi-finals. City faced an early exit from the Super Cup after being defeated by Chennaiyin FC in the Round of 16.

Chowdhary had previously been with . He also has an ISL runners-up medal with in 2016.

The centre-back was also part of the triumphant squad in the 2014-15 but did not get much game-time. The Kolkata giants had picked him up after impressive stints with Air and Rangdajied United but the Maharashtra-born failed to impress coach Sanjoy Sen.

This will not be his first time back at his hometown after departing Air . Chowdhary played for now-defunct Mumbai FC a few years earlier. In 2016-17, he was involved with the Yellows as they were relegated from the top-tier.