ISL: FC Pune City promise to pay outstanding wages in tranches

The Pune-based Indian Super League team has been struggling financially but has promised to pay outstanding wages soon...

The owners of (ISL) club have promised to pay the players and coaching staff their outstanding wages in three equal tranches, Goal has learnt.

As reported earlier by Goal, the Wadhawan Group-owned club, based in Pune, has been struggling financially throughout the fifth season of ISL and payments to several players and members of the coaching staff were delayed.

The club chairman Dheeraj Wadhawan has written a letter to all the Pune City employees to reassure them about due payments and promised to pay them over the next three months.

"The club has undergone unprecedented financial hardships and challenges for the Season 5 of the Indian . The Promoters and Board Members of the club would like to sincerely thank everyone associated with the club for their patience and understanding during the period. While many payments have been delayed, the club is committed to honouring all the outstanding payments in a time bound and structured manner going forward," said Dheeraj Wadhawan in the aforementioned letter.

Payments to the All Football Federation (AIFF) and the coaching staff will be made first and all the coaches' salaries and a month's wages of players are expected to be cleared by June 10, 2019.

The next set of payments is set to be made before July 10, wherein another month's player salaries are expected to be cleared. All the remaining payments to players and supporting staff are expected to be completed before August 10.

FC Pune City had earlier stated that the club had never failed to pay their players and that payments were never delayed for more than a month. However, the club is yet to make full payments to their players and coaching staff, with the chairman and owner of the club forced to send a letter to the concerned parties.

The Stallions initially considered releasing their first team squad at the end of the fifth season of ISL before making a u-turn and asking the players to report for training ahead of the Super Cup. They finished seventh in the league and were knocked out of the Super Cup by champions Chennai City.