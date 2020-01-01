Chennaiyin boss Owen Coyle - We have to be at our very best against FC Goa

The Chennaiyin boss is not too concerned about the return of FC Goa's key attackers...

have a 4-1 advantage over FC Goa as they prepare for the second leg of their 2019-20 (ISL) semi-final clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Saturday.

However, Owen Coyle still feels that the Marina Machans have a dangerous game on their hands. "When you have any sort of advantage, it's good to have that. That being said, we know that we have a very dangerous match (against FC Goa)," said the Chennaiyin head coach.

"Over the course of the 18 games in the league, they (FC Goa) have been the best team. I have so much respect for FC Goa and that won't change (but) we have to make sure that we see our advantage through, not that it won't present its own challenges," he added.

He continued, "We have to be at our very best. Given the importance of the game, we know that they can be very dangerous. They have some wonderful players. Tomorrow (Saturday) the league will present FC Goa the shield for finishing first - it's a magnificent achievement, and obviously the [AFC ] qualification. We will applaud, but when the match starts we will be focused on that game to see us through to the final.

"If you actually looked at the last eight games (in the regular season) of the ISL, Chennaiyin are the team who gathered the most points than any other team. We know that we are a good side, we know that we have good players, we have shown a huge mentality, we have shown desire. So we come here to a difficult venue but one that we are looking forward to."

FC Goa are expected to be field a full-strength side after the return of Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes from injury.

"They are fantastic players. Boumous obviously gets tremendous accolades and so he should. He is one of the top two or three players in the league. Fernandes again (is a) clever player. Bedia comes back. That will add to the attacking flair which they already have. Obviously, when you have players of that quality, you will obviously want to utilise that. That being said, we scored four goals and none of those boys play at the back.

"We know that we can score goals but we will have to get out against that flair that these players provide. FC Goa have been in that position (first in the league) for a reason and we expect to be against the best team and we have to make sure that we are at our very best," Coyle acknowledged.

The former Athletic manager spoke about Goa's away goal in the 4-1 result in Chennai, which means that the Goans need a 3-0 win to overturn the result in their favour.

"Having got to a 4-0 lead, you want to make sure you see the game out. Those (away) goals are always crucial. What it does is it gives FC Goa a target, a lifeline, and we have to make sure that we replicate our performance from back home and we are capable of doing that.

"Nothing is decided. We still got lots to do to get to the final and the players know that. I have spoken to my players about complacency and we have to make sure that we bring the small things to put together to get the big thing," Coyle concluded.