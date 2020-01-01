ISL: Covid-19 fears force Oswaldo Henriquez to break Kerala Blasters deal and join Bnei Sakhnin FC

The Colombian defender was all set to play for Kerala Blasters in the upcoming season but changed his mind due to the pandemic situation in India...

Colombian centre-back Oswaldo Henriquez looked set to be a player for the upcoming edition of the (ISL).

He had already signed a contract with the Kochi-based club. However, now the club management has been forced to seek a replacement after the player joined Bnei Sakhnin F.C. of Israel.

Goal understands that fears over the rising Covid-19 positive cases in the country forced Henriquez to prematurely end the contract and join the Israeli club.

Henriquez was keeping an eye on the Coronavirus situation in , and the increasing number of cases forced him to seek an amicable termination of the contract with Blasters. The club deliberated on his concerns and decided that it would be in the best interests of both the parties if the player was allowed to leave.

One must note that Henriquez was attending the online coaching sessions of Kibu Vicuna until an offer from the Israeli club came his way.

The 31-year-old has spent most of his career in South American leagues. He played for Millionarios in the Colombian top division in his early years before moving to in 2016 when he joined Sport Recife in the Brazilian . In 2018, he left the club to join Vasco Da Gama for whom he started 27 matches in the top division last season.

After a disappointing season riddled with injuries, the Yellow Army will be looking to get into the top four in the 2020-21 season of ISL which will be held in Goa. In their bid to do so, they have already handed contract extensions to Sahal Samad, Abdul Hakku, and Rahul KP. Whereas, they have signed Nishu Kumar from to strengthen the backline.