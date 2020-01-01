ISL: NorthEast United set to sign Ashutosh Mehta

NorthEast United continue to add to their lineup of talented new recruits...

(ISL) club have wrapped up a deal to sign 20-year-old Indian full-back Ashutosh Mehta for the 2020-21 season, Goal can confirm.

Mehta shone at last season as the Mariners clinched the trophy under Kibu Vicuna with four games left to play. The right-back, who was linked with several Indian (ISL) clubs during the summer, has finally chosen his destination. He has previously played for , Pune City and in the ISL.

The defender from Mumbai started his career with Mumbai FC and was loaned to for the inaugural season of the ISL. He then joined Mumbai City and spent loan stints at Mumbai FC and Aizawl. He won the I-League with Aizawl in 2017 and his displays at the back helped him cement a move to ATK in the following season.

He joined Bagan at the start of 2019-20 campaign and started 14 matches in his preferred position and clocked over 1000 minutes. He was instrumental in the club's pursuit of the title.

Bagan entered into a merger with ATK to form a new entity ATK Mohun Bagan which will take part in the ISL. Although Ashutosh had options on the table, he has opted to accept NorthEast's offer.

The Highlanders have made interesting moves in the transfer market for Indian players including Ponif Vaz, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalkhawpuimawia, Rochharzela, PM Britto, Sanjiban Ghosh, VP Suhair and Mashoor Shereef. They recently announced the signing of head coach Gerard Nus who is a former member of 's backroom staff.