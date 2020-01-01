ISL: Lalthuammawia Ralte set to rejoin Bengaluru FC
Lalthuammawia Ralte is set to join Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC for the upcoming season.
Struggling for a starting berth ever since he last represented the JSW-owned team, the goalkeeper last garnered some game time at his loan move to East Bengal.
At Bengaluru FC, between 2014 to 2018, he played a crucial role to help win his side the 2015-16 I-League title.
During his time at Bengaluru FC, he also moved for NorthEast United for a season before his parent club joined the cash-rich competition.
But after a permanent move to FC Goa in 2018, he struggled for a place in between the sticks with Mohammad Nawaz being favoured while Ralte was loaned out to Kerala Blasters before returning to the I-League with the Red and Golds.
The 27-year-old had begun his professional career with Shillong Lajong back in 2011 when he helped the Meghalayan side reach the semi-finals of the 2011 Federation Cup.
Bengaluru, who have seen their back-up goalkeeper Prabsukhan Gill leave the club for Kerala Blasters, have now opted to bring back Ralte to deputise for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.