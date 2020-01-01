ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign Australian forward Jordan Murray
Tony Feder/Getty Images
Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters are set to complete the signing of Australian forward Jordan Murray, Goal has learnt.
The 25-year-old has been released from his contract by A-League club for an undisclosed fee so that he can complete a deal to move to the ISL.
Murray is the sixth foreign footballer at Kerala Blasters for the 2020-21 season. The Kochi-based club has signed Facundo Pereira, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Costa and retained Sergio Cidoncha for newly-appointed head coach Kibu Vicuna's debut ISL season.
