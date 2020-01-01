ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign Australian forward Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray has left Central Coast Mariners for Kerala Blasters...

(ISL) side are set to complete the signing of Australian forward Jordan Murray, Goal has learnt.

The 25-year-old has been released from his contract by A-League club for an undisclosed fee so that he can complete a deal to move to the ISL.

Murray is the sixth foreign footballer at Kerala Blasters for the 2020-21 season. The Kochi-based club has signed Facundo Pereira, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Costa and retained Sergio Cidoncha for newly-appointed head coach Kibu Vicuna's debut ISL season.

More to follow...