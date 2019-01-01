ISL: Kerala Blasters' Sandesh Jhingan likely to miss the season due to injury

Kerala Blasters defender Sandesh Jhingan suffered an injury during India's practice match against NorthEast United...

national team and (ISL) club have been dealt a huge blow as defender Sandesh Jhingan is likely to miss the 2019-20 season due to a knee injury, Goal has learnt.

Jhingan suffered an injury setback as he took the field for against in a practice match before the Blue Tigers' FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15 in Kolkata.

The 26-year-old twisted his knee in an off-the-ball incident, causing a rupture in his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). The defender could miss most if not all matches of the season.

The Chandigarh-born defender is a vital cog in defence for both Igor Stimac and new Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie. He has been with Kerala Blasters since the first season and is a regular first team player for both club and country.

With one of the key players injured just before the season opener against on October 20, Blasters may have to add another defender to the squad as an injury replacement.