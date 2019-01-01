ISL: Kerala Blasters in talks with Eelco Schattorie for the role of head coach

NorthEast United head coach Eelco Schattorie could join Kerala Blasters for the 2019-20 season of Indian Super League...

(ISL) club are trying to sign head coach Eelco Schattorie for the 2019-20 season, Goal has learnt.

The 47-year-old Dutchman, known for his tactical nous and for being outspoken, led an injury-hit NorthEast United to the playoffs after ending the league stage in the third place. The Highlanders lost the semi-final 2-4 on aggregate to eventual champions .

Schattorie has prior experience in managing Indian clubs and could fit in without delay. He coached Prayag United from 2012 to 2014 and then replaced Armando Colaco at in 2015.

He left to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq in 2016 and returned to Indian football for the 2018-19 season.

Kerala Blasters had earlier held talks with head coach Phil Brown but the Englishman decided to renew his contract with the Stallions. After that move fell through, Blasters also tried to bring in a foreign coach without prior experience in .

The Yellow Army have invested heavily in young players ahead of the 2019-20 season and will be looking to add a few experienced legs to the mix.

After two back-to-back disappointing seasons, the Kochi-based club will be hoping to get back into the playoffs next season and Eelco Schattorie would a good choice to head the team and this seems like a wise move by the new leadership at Blasters.

When Goal contacted the Kerala Blasters management, they chose not to respond.