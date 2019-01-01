ISL: Kerala Blasters appoint Viren D'Silva as new CEO

D'Silva returns to the Kochi-based team replacing Varun Tripuraneni...

Kerala Blasters FC announced the appointment of Viren D'Silva as new club CEO on Friday.



The Kochi-based team finsihed their 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season in ninth place with just 15 points on board. D'Silva will replace Varun Tripuraneni, who had held the position since February 2017.



D'Silva returns at the helm of administrative affairs of the Yellows after having worked there for the first two season of the ISL, in 2014 and 2015. Kerala Blasters had reached the finals of the inaugural ISL in 2014, ending runners-up to ATK.



The announcement was made through a press statement issued by the club, which read:



"We would like to announce that Varun Tripuraneni, CEO of KBFC has decided to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions in grassroots football. We respect Varun’s wishes and have requested him to continue supporting Kerala Blasters grassroots efforts even in the future, which he has kindly accepted.

We would also like to announce the appointment of Viren D’Silva as CEO of KBFC. Viren ably led the club in the first two seasons of ISL and was instrumental in putting together the team for the third season.

We would like to thank Varun for his leadership of the club through extremely challenging circumstances and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. We would also like to wish Viren all the best in his new role."

The team willl have a fortnight's time to prepare for their Super Cup qualifiers in Bhubaneshwar under Portuguese manager Nelo Vingada.