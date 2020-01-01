Juan Ferrando on lack of opportunities for Ishan Pandita – Not possible to give minutes to everybody

The Spanish coach hopes that his side can get back to winning ways when they come up against Chennaiyin FC...

In what is Ishan Pandita’s first season in the (ISL), he has only featured for a minute of competitive action in ’s six matches.

The striker has found game-time hard to come by as Igor Angulo has been in sublime form with six goals in five matches.

Coach Juan Ferrando was asked as to why the 22-year-old striker has struggled to feature so far in the campaign.

“Ishan is working. The coaching staff is working with him. He is a good player and we are working step-by-step with him. It is necessary to give him time. We just have 20 games and it is not possible to give minutes to everybody. He might play just five minutes, come in as a sub (substitute) in matches, so it is step-by-step.”

FC Goa have been guilty of conceding late penalties, as has been witnessed in their games against FC and . Ferrando pointed that the team has to be more focussed on which areas they tend to lose the ball, in particular those moves where they go on to concede a penalty.

“Our target is to win. But sometimes you draw and lose, maybe because of a penalty. We want to do well with young players. We are not happy conceding late penalties. We also have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty. It is necessary to think what happened before the penalty,” reasoned the Spaniard.