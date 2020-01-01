Ferran Corominas heaps praise on former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera

ISL's all-time leading goalscorer lauds Lobera's style of football...

Sergio Lobera was unceremoniously shown the door by at the business end of the previous season despite of the Gaurs occupying pole position on the (ISL) table.

During his stint with Goa, he led them to three play-offs, one final, one (ISL) shield (almost) and one Super Cup title. During his tenure, Goa won the most games in the league, alongside who also won 31 games. He also remains the coach with the most points won during in this period (94).

With 110 goals in three seasons, Goa under Lobera were in a league of their own (after discounting the 14 goals Goa scored under Clifford Miranda towards the end of the league stages). Bengaluru FC (86) are second, the gap is clearly massive. And the firebrand striker in Ferran Corominas netted 48 of the 110 goals.

They have created the most chances in the same period (144). Yet again, the gap between the Gaurs and second-placed Bengaluru (105) is massive.

Lobera's men liked to control the game with the ball and they top the possession charts in all three seasons and have managed an average of 56.9 per cent in this period. Subsequently, they also boast of the maximum accurate passes.

Corominas, the league's highest goalscorer, was full of praises for his former manager and the time he spent under him.

"Sergio Lobera is a good coach who in the last three years has changed the way of playing at FC Goa and has implemented a soccer idea that wants to have possession of the ball and control of the game. He is smart, knows how to sign, and surrounds himself with good professionals. He also knows how to control the load well in training," Corominas stated to Goal.

Goa have since appointed Spaniard Juan Ferrando for the upcoming season and will take part in the AFC .

have snapped up Lobera to lead them in the next season and if Corominas, who is currently without a club, continues his journey with Goa, the two will cross paths at least twice in the next ISL season.