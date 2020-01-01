ISL: East Bengal sign former Southampton defender Daniel Fox

The experienced defender becomes the fourth foreign signing of the club ahead of the upcoming ISL season...

Former and defender Daniel Fox joins ahead of the upcoming (ISL) 2020-21 season.

Fox, a youth product of , had started his professional career with the Toffees but did not play a single match. During the 2009-10 season, he had joined Scottish giants .

Other than Celtic, Fox has also played for and Southampton in the Premier League. Last season, he played for Athletic in the Championship.

More teams

On joining the Red and Golds, the experienced defender opined, “I am thrilled to be a part of SC East Bengal, a club rich in history. I’ve rubbed shoulders with the very best in the Premier League and would love to share the benefit of my experience with the squad. The challenge of representing the Red and Gold motivates me to reach for new heights.”

Fox made his international debut for in 2009 against . He has played a total of four international matches for the Scots.

The 34-year-old defender, who has a vast experience of playing in Scotland and , becomes the fourth foreign signing of the club this season after Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington and Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway.

East Bengal are currently in Goa and the players and the coaching staff will undergo a 14-day quarantine period before they can start their pre-season training.

Manager Robbie Fowler and his coaching staff are already in along with Fox, Pilkington and Amadi-Holloway. The rest of the foreign contingent is expected to arrive in Goa soon.