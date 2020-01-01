ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan's Boris Singh tests negative for Coronavirus

The young right-back had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 20 and was kept in institutional quarantine...

FC defender Boris Singh has tested negative for the Coronavirus.

On August 20, Goal had reported that Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 and was kept in institutional quarantine in his home town though he was asymptomatic. He will be released on Tuesday after testing negative.

The young full-back was supposed to undergo strength and conditioning training in the city of Bengaluru ahead of the new season of ISL. His was the first case of Covid-19 among active high-profile footballers in .

More teams

The fresh test result comes as a huge relief for his club as well as Indian football fans.

The 18-year-old was a key member of 's FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and subsequently attracted eyeballs with his impressive performances in the . Although he was a consistent performer for for two seasons, the youngster is yet to make his first team debut for ATKMB in the ISL.

He had appeared for the team's reserves side last season in the Durand Cup.

Boris had been earmarked as a huge talent ever since he caught the All India Football Federation (AIFF) scouts' eye when he led Manipur to the U14 national championship title in 2013.

He was also part of the India U20 team beat 2-1 in the COTIF tournament in under Floyd Pinto's tutelage in 2018.