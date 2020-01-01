Antonio Habas: Chennaiyin won the game fair and square

The former Valencia boss heaped praise on Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin and credited them for their top notch performance…

suffered a 3-1 defeat on home soil to on Sunday evening and now find themselves trailing by three points going into the final game of the league stage.

The Kolkata giants would have gone to the top of the (ISL) table had they defeated Chennaiyin FC. However, Antonio Habas’ side struggled to contain the Chennaiyin attacking quartet of Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Andre Schembri.

“Chennaiyin won the match fair and square. We didn't have intensity from first minute. The Anas injury affected our performance. I have to congratulate Chennaiyin FC as they deserve it. Every day you cannot win. We have to relax now and go into the next match (against ),” said Habas.

The Spaniard was asked if he needs to be concerned about his defence as every player at the back didn’t have their best game. It must be noted that the Kolkata outfit have the second best defensive record in the league.

“I don't think there is a problem with our defence. Today was just an odd day. It was just a human mistake. Maybe today the team was a bit casual.

“I don't think Arindam (Bhattacharya) was at fault during the second goal. It's not a problem for me. It was a collective effort. The opponent had more intensity and that is the difference. That is why we lost the match,” he explained.

ATK next travel to Bangalore to face defending champions Bengaluru FC on Saturday in what promises to be an intriguing affair.