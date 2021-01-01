An ISL season for Triple A - Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Ashutosh Mehta are taking their chances

Three full-backs have caught the eye this season in the ISL...

The 2020-21 (ISL) has so far been a season to remember for three talented Indian full-backs. The triple As - Hyderabad duo Akash Mishra, Asish Rai and 's Ashutosh Mehta have all consistently delivered stellar displays this season.

When the season began, there was a dearth of in-form full-back talent in . Apart from Pritam Kotal, who has played as a right-back in the national team, there were not many who could easily claim a full-back spot. And even Kotal had played as a third centre-back last season. Ashique Kuruniyan, who started his career as a winger, was the best bet at left-back with Subhasish Bose also maintaining decent performances.

Now can confidently consider three more options in those roles. 19-year-old Akash Mishra has been excellent for Manuel Marquez's team and already has one assist to his name in 12 matches. His level of consistency has been remarkable and he has played every single minute of Hyderabad's ISL season so far.

Mishra has marauded up and down the left flank of Hyderabad as and when required and he has contributed to the improved displays of the likes of Halicharan Narzary who is currently the joint Indian top scorer in the ISL. Mishra has also been good at the defence, dealing with whatever thas been thrown at him so far.

On the opposite flank, Asish Rai has been giving Mishra good competition for the tag of being the best full-back in the squad. He has been more adventurous at times and as a result more prone to defensive lapses but remains one of the best in his position in India right now. While he had one assist in 14 games last season, he has two in 12 already this time around and has played all 12 games for the Nizams so far.

The third 'A', Ashutosh Mehta's career graph has been spectacular. He was phenomenal for Kibu Vicuna's in their title-winning 2019-20 season. Mehta opted to choose NorthEast as his next destination and has picked up from where he left off.

Mehta has been a strong presence on NorthEast's right flank even as the team struggled to be consistent with their performances. He scored a fantastic textbook header in his team's last game against Jamshedpur and has one goal and an assist to his name in 12 games this season.

His pinpoint crosses from the right flank have been a nightmare for defences but the team has not always had the same quality in making use of his deliveries from the right flank. Mehta would have had more assists to his name if NorthEast's attack, involving Idrissa Sylla, improve in front of goal.

The 2020-21 season has produced three key names for the role of full-back. They have all been excellent so far and it will be interesting to see if they get into the national team reckoning.