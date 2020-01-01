ISL 2020-21: Stuart Baxter - Odisha's start has been difficult but not disastrous

The former Kaizer Chiefs manager feels Odisha need to keep an eye on Igor Angulo....

Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter highlighted the importance of arresting 's momentum when the two teams face each other on Saturday evening in the (ISL).

He also warned his charges to keep a check on FC Goa's star striker Igor Angulo who has already scored five goals in four games.

"The striker (FC Goa's Igor Angulo) has been scoring goals and that's always a problem. They have a set way of playing and they stick to it. I think it's important that we don't allow them to gain too much momentum. We have to be a constant threat and deal with them properly," said Baxter.

The Kalinga Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat against FC last Sunday. Baxter has welcomed the five-day break for his side.

"I think if you ask any of the coaches in the league about the challenges of the heavy schedule, when you want to do work on the field and you have 48 hours, your entire work is on recuperation and recovery. So all the teams who have played a couple of days later (after their previous match), everybody has had problems.

"So it (the five-day break) is welcome. We have done some good work and it changes the whole mood [in the camp]," he said.

The Odisha gaffer feels that their start to the season (one point from four games) has been difficult but not disastrous.

"The start has been difficult but it's not been disastrous because we have been competitive at some point in every game. Probably the one (game) where we were the most at sea was the first one against Hyderabad but that's not strange because we had only 13 sessions together [in pre-season]. But even that one we lost on a penalty and was self-inflicted to a great extent.

"I don't have problems with the boys and their motivation. It's the belief, when you don't get the points, the way we are wired today is that you feel that you've failed. Well, there is no such thing as failure - a win, loss or draw is just information to tell everybody how to progress."

Baxter wants his players to be more competitive in the upcoming matches.

"So at the moment, we are saying that we can play well and if we do the things that we're doing well, then we'll be competitive. If that leads us to a victory, that's more information for us."

Vinit Rai has been out of action due to an injury lay-off and is expected to feature for the very first time this season on Saturday.

"I want to thank our medical team for helping me recover and I'm really excited to play my first match in a competitive game under coach Baxter," he said.

About FC Goa, he added, "They are really a good team. In attack, midfield and in defence, they are a well-organised side but to be fair, we are concentrating on our strong points and we are prepared and ready to go tomorrow (Saturday)."