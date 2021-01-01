ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL
Mumbai City have picked just one win in their last three matches as they take on a revived NorthEast United who are looking for their third win on the trot. The 2020-21 fixture will be staged at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday evening.
|Game
|Mumbai City vs NorthEast United
|Date
|Saturday, January 30
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Marathi
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Mumbai City Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Rowllin Borges
Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre
NorthEast United Possible XI:
Injured - Ashutosh Mehta
Doubtful - Dylan Fox
Suspended - Gurjinder Kumar
Key Players - Luis Machado, Federico Gallego